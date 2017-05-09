Sarah Sanders: James Comey ‘Politicized the Role,’ Deserved to be Fired

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“Director Comey had lost the confidence of the rank and file within the FBI,” Sanders said during an interview on Fox News, pointing out that he was repeatedly questioned about whether he was capable of directing the FBI by members of congress on both sides.

Sanders also cited bipartisan praise for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who recommended that Trump fire Comey.

Comey had lost the confidence of the American people, Sanders asserted, and “politicized the role” of his position, pointing to a “series of missteps” in his career.

Sanders also ridiculed Democrats for suggesting that Trump was trying to shut down the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

“My gosh, Tucker, when are they going to let that go, it’s been going on for nearly a year, frankly its kind of getting a little absurd,” she replied. “There’s nothing there. We’ve heard that time and time again … there is no there, there.”

She pointed out that if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency, she would have fired Comey immediately.

“If Hillary Clinton had won, Director Comey would have been fired immediately, and these same Democrats … would be dancing in the streets,” she said.