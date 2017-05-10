Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Phony Hypocrites’ for Protesting James Comey Firing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump said Democrats were “phony hypocrites” after protesting his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. “Phony hypocrites!”

Trump’s response helped conclude the White House reaction to the hysteria from Democrats after Comey’s firing and calling for an independent investigation into Russia.

Earlier in the day, leftists outside the White House protested Trump’s decision to remove Comey.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said during the press briefing that the administration was anxious for the investigation’s completion.

“We encourage them to complete this investigation so we can put it behind us and we can continue to see exactly what we’ve been saying for nearly a year: There’s no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia,” she said.