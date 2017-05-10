Noam Chomsky: Republican Party More Dangerous than ISIS, North Korea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing academic Noam Chomsky has declared that the Republican Party is the “most dangerous organization in human history” for their stance on climate change.

Chomsky, still considered to be a darling of the left, told the BBC that, unlike ISIS or North Korea, the Republican Party is “dedicated to destroying the prospects for organized human existence.”

TONIGHT: The Republican party is the most dangerous organisation in human history – Noam Chomsky tells #newsnight pic.twitter.com/RQPiuMCpLu — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 10, 2017

Asked whether Donald Trump would damage America, Chomsky argued that the “main damage he will do is to the world, and it’s already happening.”

“The most significant aspect of the Trump election, and it’s not just Trump, it’s the whole Republican party, is their departing from the rest of the world on climate change,” he said.

“The main damage he’ll do is to the world and it’s already happening” – Noam Chomsky on President Trump #newsnight pic.twitter.com/zWgHrACxE3 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 10, 2017

However, Chomsky also took the opportunity to attack the Democratic Party, claiming that they “gave up on the working class 40 years ago,” but he suggested that Republicans appeal to the working class only through policies of “white supremacy.”

“The working class is not [the Democratic Party’s] constituency, no one in the political system is,” he said. “The Republicans claim to be, but they’re basically their class enemy. However, they can appeal to people on the basis of claims about religion and white supremacy.”

“The Democrats gave up on the working class 40 years ago” – Noam Chomsky tells #newsnight pic.twitter.com/B1cjWoi2jD — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 10, 2017

In April, Chomsky suggested that Donald Trump could stage a false terror attack at any point in order to “maintain control” of immigrant populations.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.