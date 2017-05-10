Skip to content

Noam Chomsky: Republican Party More Dangerous than ISIS, North Korea

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, file photo, Jewish-American scholar and activist Noam Chomsky attends a conference at the Islamic University in Gaza City. Chomsky has issued a video endorsement of a campaign started by his daughter Aviva and the Immigrant Worker Center Collaborative (IWCC) asking U.S. President Barack Obama to pardon the 11 million immigrants who live illegally in the U.S. and who may be vulnerable under a Trump administration. (AP photo/Hatem Moussa, File)
AP photo/Hatem Moussa, File

by Ben Kew10 May 20170

Left-wing academic Noam Chomsky has declared that the Republican Party is the “most dangerous organization in human history” for their stance on climate change.

Chomsky, still considered to be a darling of the left, told the BBC that, unlike ISIS or North Korea, the Republican Party is “dedicated to destroying the prospects for organized human existence.”

Asked whether Donald Trump would damage America, Chomsky argued that the “main damage he will do is to the world, and it’s already happening.”

“The most significant aspect of the Trump election, and it’s not just Trump, it’s the whole Republican party, is their departing from the rest of the world on climate change,” he said.

However, Chomsky also took the opportunity to attack the Democratic Party, claiming that they “gave up on the working class 40 years ago,” but he suggested that Republicans appeal to the working class only through policies of “white supremacy.”

“The working class is not [the Democratic Party’s] constituency, no one in the political system is,” he said. “The Republicans claim to be, but they’re basically their class enemy. However, they can appeal to people on the basis of claims about religion and white supremacy.”

In April, Chomsky suggested that Donald Trump could stage a false terror attack at any point in order to “maintain control” of immigrant populations.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

