NY Times’ Haberman: Reports Bannon ‘Neutered’ Fake News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted on Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s top adviser Steve Bannon. She noted that despite ongoing media reports that he is losing influence in the West Wing, that is clearly not the case.

Time to stop insisting Bannon was actually neutered…. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 10, 2017

Haberman has been influential in breaking stories about what goes on in the Trump White House.

Last month after nonstop reporting about Bannon being “removed” from the National Security Council, the facts about his decision to no longer be a part of the principals committee was revealed by Bannon himself.

“Susan Rice operationalized the NSC during the last administration,” Bannon said in a statement. “I was put on to ensure that it was de-operationalized.”

“General [H.R.] McMaster has returned the NSC to its proper function,” Bannon said, referring to Trump’s National Security Adviser.

In fact, Breitbart News reported that one day after the story broke about Bannon’s decision he attended a National Security Council meeting.

“Bannon is still permitted to go to NSC meetings,” Fox News reported the day before Bannon attended a council meeting.

CNBC reported that Bannon can attend council meetings by invitation of the president or McMaster.

“He is one of the president’s closest and most trusted advisers,” a White House source told CNBC when asked why Bannon attended.