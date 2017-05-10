Donald Trump Defends James Comey Firing: ‘They Will Be Thanking Me’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire FBI Directer James Comey, promising to install a much better replacement.

“James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI,” Trump said on Twitter.

He accused Democrats of hypocrisy, reminding his followers that they hated Comey for his actions during the election.

“The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!” he wrote, taunting “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” for acting indignant after the decision was made.

He also mocked Sen. Richard Blumenthal for falsely saying that he served in Vietnam, saying that “he cried like a baby” after he was caught.

“He should be the one who is investigated for his acts,” Trump said, as Blumenthal openly criticized the president’s decision in an interview.

Trump suggested that the political hysteria emanating from Washington, DC, was only temporary.

“Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike,” he wrote. “When things calm down, they will be thanking me!”

Democrats quickly rose up in unison after the news broke that Trump had fired Comey, accusing the administration of trying to interfere with the Russian investigation.