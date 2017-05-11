Arizona Senate Contenders Jeff Flake and Kelli Ward Split over Comey Firing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the race for the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate, globalist Sen. Jeff Flake and populist Dr. Kelli Ward took opposing positions over Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey.

Flake, who considered voting for Independent candidate Evan McMullin in the 2016 presidential election and opposed Donald Trump’s candidacy, joined a number of Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans in questioning the timing of the firing, tweeting: “I’ve spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey’s firing. I just can’t do it.”

I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Ward, an avid Trump supporter who previously ran against John McCain, voiced her support for Trump’s decision, arguing that it was part of his plan to “drain the swamp.”

“President Trump continues to honor his pledge to ‘drain the swamp’ with his recent firing of FBI Director James Comey. Send a message to President Trump telling him you support his decision by taking action below,” she wrote on her website. She went on:

Democrats and Jeff Flake are suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.Republicans and Democrats agree that Mr. Comey was the wrong person to lead the nation’s premiere law enforcement agency because, by politicizing his position, he lost the confidence of those who worked for him. The liberal talking point regarding ‘timing’ is simply another way to attack our President, who has proven once again that he means business.

The pair will face each other in the Senate Republican primary in 2018.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com