Bangladesh PM: Clinton ‘Personally Pressured’ Her to Aid Foundation Donor Despite Ethics Laws

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A foreign government has revealed another one of the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play schemes.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Hillary Clinton “personally pressured” her to help a Clinton Foundation donor during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state in 2011, despite it being against ethics laws, Circa reported.

Hasina’s press secretary told Circa that Clinton placed a phone call to her office in March 2011 insisting that 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammed Yunus get his job back as chairman of Grameen Bank, a famous microcredit bank in the country.

Yunus is chairman of the bank’s nonprofit Grameen America, which donated between $100,000 and $250,000 to the Clinton Global Initiative, Circa reported.

Yunus also chairs Grameen Research, which donated an estimated $25,000 and $50,000 to CGI.

“Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton telephoned Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in March 2011 insisting her not to remove Dr. Muhammad Yunus from the post of Managing Director of Grameen Bank,” Deputy Press Secretary Md Nazrul Islam said.

Islam added that the prime minister told Clinton that the company’s rules and regulations require the chairperson of the bank to be no older than 60, even though Yunus was not removed from his position until he was 70 and he argued with the prime minister over his removal.

The Bangladesh government said that Grameen Bank is a “statutory body of the government” that must follow banking laws and that they told Clinton Yunus collected an illegal salary over the past ten years.

Yunus claims he was removed from his position due to “internal politics” and not because of any wrongdoing.

Grameen Bank was investigated in 2012 by the Bangladesh government for mismanagement of finances.

Yunus told the Independent in 2013 that he feared his ouster would cause the bank to be under too much government control and detract from the bank’s original mission.

“It will be a disaster,” Yunus said. “Everybody in Bangladesh knows that if any business is controlled by the government, it goes down. Now why do they want to do that for the bank?”

The Clinton Foundation has been plagued by many allegations of corruption for its pay-to-play schemes.

Breitbart News Editor-at-Large and Clinton Cash author Peter Schweizer first reported these allegations, including the time when senior Clinton Foundation staffers coordinated with State Department officials during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state after the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 to give special treatment to “friends of Bill Clinton.”

Clinton Cash and the New York Times also exposed how then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton approved a deal with the Russian government that would give them of 20 percent of U.S. uranium while the Clinton Foundation received $145 million in donations from people connected to the sale.

The foundation announced in January that it would lay off 22 staffers as a result of the discontinuation of CGI.