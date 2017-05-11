FAKE NEWS: Russia Investigation is ‘Adequately Resourced,’ Deputy FBI Director Says

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told senators on Thursday that contrary to news reports, the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the elections, including any collusion by Trump’s campaign, is “adequately resourced.”

“I believe that the Russian investigation is adequately resourced,” he told the Senate Intelligence Committee at a hearing.

The night before, two unnamed officials told the Washington Post that former FBI Director James Comey had requested more resources from the Justice Department for the investigation days before he was fired. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores called reports of such a request “totally false,” and that the request “did not happen.”

The Post said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) had briefed Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee that Comey had requested more resources, according to “two officials.”

The notion that President Trump fired Comey after he requested more resources for the investigation fueled Democrats’ narrative that he was trying to squelch the investigation.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) asked McCabe to confirm again that he had the resources he needed to conduct the investigation.