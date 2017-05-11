Gun-Controlled Chicago: Concealed Permit Holder Shoots Would-Be Carjacker

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A concealed carry permit holder shot an alleged carjacker on gun-controlled Chicago’s Southwest side on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. as the permit holder was “standing outside his vehicle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, police said two men approached the permit holder and demanded his keys, but he pulled his gun and opened fire instead, shooting one of the two suspects in the groin area.

The wounded suspect, an unidentified 25-year-old male, “was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn” and is listed in good condition.

Although the second suspect fled when the would-be victim opened fire, he was caught a short time later. Both suspects are expected to face charges.

The police state that a weapon was recovered at the scene.

On March 10, 2017, Breitbart News reported that concealed carry rose nearly 50 percent in Chicago in 2016, compared to 2015. Moreover, the number of Chicagoans seeking Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards skyrocketed. FOID possession does not allow residents to carry a gun on their person, but it makes it legal for them to have a gun in their home or business for self-defense.

DNA Info reports that 38,712 Chicago residents received a FOID card in 2016, compared to 23,725 in 2015. Therefore, the “state [issued] 63 percent more permits to Chicagoans to own a gun in 2016 than in 2015.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.