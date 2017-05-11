Report: Donald Trump to Hang Portrait of Electoral College Landslide in White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump is planning to hang a portrait of his electoral college win over Hillary Clinton in the White House, according to reports.

A reporter for the One America News Network spotted a White House staffer walking through the building with a framed map of the electoral college victory.

“Spotted: A Map to be hung somewhere in the West Wing,” Trey Yingst, a reporter for the network tweeted.

Spotted: A map to be hung somewhere in the West Wing pic.twitter.com/TpPPDyNFtE — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 11, 2017

Since his election victory, Donald Trump has regularly made reference to his electoral college win, in which a 7.5 million popular vote landslide in the American heartland covered the map almost entirely red.

In an interview with three Reuters journalists, Trump reportedly handed out maps of his electoral college victory.

“There were three of us in the interview and he had a copy for each of us,” said Jeff Mason, the agency’s White House Correspondent. “It was just clear that the election remains very much on his mind.”

Despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, Trump won the presidency after claiming 306 electoral college votes, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 232.

However, Trump has contended that he would have won the popular vote as well “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

According to White House officials, Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week launching an investigation into potential voter fraud and voter suppression across America. The commission will be lead by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

