Woman Allegedly Chased, Threatened Congressman in Car After Town Hall

A Tennessee woman was arrested after she allegedly chased down a car with a congressman inside and threatened him following a town hall, police said.

Wendi Wright, 35, is accused of following a car carrying Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) and aide Marianne Dunavant down Highway 45 Monday afternoon after leaving a town hall event that took place at the University of Tennessee- Martin, the Hill reported.

WREG reports that Kustoff and Dunavant felt they were in danger and forced off the road as a result of Wright’s alleged actions.

When Kustoff’s car pulled into a driveway of someone they know, Wright allegedly got out of her vehicle to scream at them and bang on the windows of the vehicle.

Police say she also obstructed the car by standing in front of it so it could not leave, but she left the scene before officers arrived and after a 911 call was placed.

Authorities were able to identify Wright from a post on her Facebook account about the incident, WBBJ reported.

Wright was charged with one felony count of reckless endangerment and is being held on $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court May 15.