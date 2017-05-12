Donald Trump Threatens to Cancel Press Briefings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump floated the idea of canceling the White House press briefings, expressing his frustration with the media for jumping on contradicting information from both himself and his press staff.

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” Trump exclaimed on Twitter. “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to take the press podium today, after Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters in the wake of the president’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey.

Trump appeared frustrated with the news narrative on Friday morning, after days of Democratic fueled hysteria surrounding his decision.

“The Fake Media is working overtime today!” he wrote, reminding his followers that the obsession with Russia was a story “fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.”