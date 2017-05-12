Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m Not Running for President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview with Bloomberg this week, progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said, “I’m not running for president.”

“This is a serious question,” Bloomberg’s Kevin Cirilli asked Warren. “What do you actually put into that decision? That’s the biggest decision you can make.”

Warren responded, “It’s a very thoughtful question, but I actually have to put this in a temporal place. I’m not running for president. I’m running for my election for Senate in 2018, and I announced very early because I want people to know I am all in.”

This April, Warren similarly dismissed the suggestion that her book tour for her recently published This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class was part of an effort to prepare for a 2020 run for the White House.

That same month, she was asked if she regrets not running for president in 2016. Warren responded by saying her “biggest regret” was that Donald Trump is now president.

President Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters that he considers challenging Warren in 2020 “a dream come true.” Trump said, “I think she would lose so badly,” adding that “she hurt Hillary Clinton very badly” in the 2016 presidential election.

A preliminary poll, released by Morning Consult in February, shows Trump beating Warren in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election.

Of participants who were asked if “President Donald Trump runs for re-election in the year 2020, do you think you will probably vote for President Trump or probably vote for the Democratic candidate?” 43 percent said they would probably vote for the generic Democrat, while 35 percent would vote for Trump. Another 23 percent were not sure.

However, asked if they would vote for Trump or Warren, 42 percent stated that they would support Trump, compared to 36 percent for Warren. Another 22 percent said they were not sure or had no opinion.

Another poll, released in March, shows Warren ahead of Trump if elections were held that day. According to Public Policy Polling, this is “how Trump would match up right now against some hypothetical Democratic opponents for reelection”:

He trails Joe Biden 54/40, Bernie Sanders 52/41, Elizabeth Warren 48/43, Al Franken 46/41, and Cory Booker 45/42 in head to head match ups. Biden (56/33 favorability) and Sanders (53/36) are among the most popular political figures in the country. Voters are more divided on Warren (42/39) and Franken (34/34). Booker is not as well known nationally as the rest of this group yet, coming in at 27/24.

So far, 129 people have registered to run for president in 2020, including President Trump.

Warren’s far-left ideologies and history of political flip-flipping could make a presidential win difficult and is perhaps part of the reason why she has, at least at this time, decided not to run.

