Former Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta broke his silence on Twitter to fuel conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and Russia.

“If your head is spinning on the Trump/Russia connection, watch this short video to connect the dots,” he wrote, sharing a YouTube video (see above) on Twitter .

Podesta and the Center For American Progress get into the conspiracy theory business pic.twitter.com/X166dUTSre — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 12, 2017

The over seven minute video features an ominous narrator weaving a massive web of theories connecting Trump to the Russians, even before the presidential election, suggesting that he is a political puppet for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The video is produced by “The Moscow Project,” a initiative funded by Podesta’s liberal Center for American Progress.