Skip to content

WATCH: John Podesta Stokes Russian Conspiracy Theories About Donald Trump

by Charlie Spiering12 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta broke his silence on Twitter to fuel conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and Russia.

“If your head is spinning on the Trump/Russia connection, watch this short video to connect the dots,” he wrote, sharing a YouTube video (see above) on Twitter .

The over seven minute video features an ominous narrator weaving a massive web of theories connecting Trump to the Russians, even before the presidential election, suggesting that he is a political puppet for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The video is produced by “The Moscow Project,” a initiative funded by Podesta’s liberal Center for American Progress.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X