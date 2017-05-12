Former Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta broke his silence on Twitter to fuel conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and Russia.
“If your head is spinning on the Trump/Russia connection, watch this short video to connect the dots,” he wrote, sharing a YouTube video (see above) on Twitter .
Podesta and the Center For American Progress get into the conspiracy theory business pic.twitter.com/X166dUTSre
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 12, 2017
The over seven minute video features an ominous narrator weaving a massive web of theories connecting Trump to the Russians, even before the presidential election, suggesting that he is a political puppet for Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The video is produced by “The Moscow Project,” a initiative funded by Podesta’s liberal Center for American Progress.
