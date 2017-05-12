Maher: We ‘Live In Americaragua’ – ‘Would You Like a Little Banana With Your Republic?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the firing of FBI Director James Comey by saying, “Would you like a little banana with your republic?”

Maher said, “Trump has his people tell this story about Hillary and about how the — he was just accepting the recommendation of the attorney general, and then yesterday, he goes on lester holt’s show says, nope, it was me. No, it was all my idea, not only was it all my idea, but I did it for the reason you think, to stop the investigation. … He said it out loud. He said, when I decided to fire Comey, ‘I said to myself…this Russia thing with Trump‘ himself in the third person, ‘this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.’ Putin must be in the Kremlin going oh, sh*t. It’s time to deactivate his microchip. He admitted obstruction of justice right there on live national television, and the Republicans, nothing to see here. Because we all now live in Americaragua. Would you like a little banana with your republic?”

