Poll: 48 Percent in Paul Ryan’s District Would Vote for a Replacement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A poll released Thursday finds 48 percent of voters in Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin district want someone new to take his seat.

The poll, conducted by progressive firm Public Policy Polling on behalf of a liberal group opposed to the Speaker, also found that 51 percent disapprove of Ryan’s job performance, while 43 percent approve.

Asked if “If the election for Congress were held today, would you vote to re-elect Republican Paul Ryan, or do you think it’s time for someone new,” 46 percent said they would re-elect Ryan, but 48 percent said it’s time to elect a new representative.

Part of voters’ souring on Ryan may be due to the American Health Care Act, narrowly passed in the House earlier in May. Fifty percent said they disapprove of the bill, while 32 percent approved and 18 percent weren’t sure. Voters were evenly divided on Obamacare: 40 percent approved and 40 percent disapproved, while 19 percent weren’t sure.

Fifty percent of the poll’s respondents said they voted for President Donald Trump, and 38 percent said they had voted for Hillary Clinton.

Our new poll for @StopTheSpeaker finds even in Paul Ryan's district, only 32% of voters support AHCA, 50% opposed: https://t.co/VhQb6ZjPhf — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) May 11, 2017

.@StopTheSpeaker Reflecting his nationwide popularity decline, even in Paul Ryan's own district 43% approve of him, 51% disapprove: https://t.co/VhQb6ZjPhf — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) May 11, 2017

.@StopTheSpeaker Showing extent to which politics on Obamacare have changed, even in Paul Ryan's district 40% support it, 40% opposed. Not unpopular anymore — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) May 11, 2017

.@StopTheSpeaker 46% in WI-1 say they would vote to reelect Paul Ryan if election was today, 48% would prefer someone new: https://t.co/VhQb6ZjPhf — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) May 11, 2017

Pollsters surveyed 553 voters in Ryan’s congressional district from May 9 to May 10. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Read the complete list of poll questions and responses here.