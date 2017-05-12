Sean Spicer Rebuts Report that Trump Asked Comey to Pledge His Loyalty

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday rebutted reports that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to pledge loyalty to him.

Two close associates of Comey told the New York Times on Thursday that during a January 27 dinner, Trump had pressed Comey to pledge his loyalty.

The White House immediately disputed that account, and on Friday, Spicer was asked if it happened.

“No,” Spicer said unequivocally. “The president wants loyalty to this country and to the rule of law.”

Spicer said he didn’t know who had requested the meeting, after differing accounts from the president and the Times.

Trump told NBC News that Comey had asked for the meeting because he wanted to stay on as FBI Director. Comey’s associates said that Trump had asked for the meeting, and he wasn’t sure if he should go, but felt like he couldn’t refuse.

Spicer also addressed Trump’s tweet that Friday morning that said, “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

“The president has nothing further to add on that,” he said, adding that he didn’t think it was a threat.

NBC News tweeted that a “source close to Comey” said, “He hopes there are tapes. That would be perfect.”