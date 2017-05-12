Trump and First Lady Celebrate Mother’s Day with Military Spouses and Families

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted military families at the White House on Friday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“We want to thank you. Believe me, we want to thank you. To all of the military families here today, thank you for your daily service to your families, and equally as important, to our great, great nation. And we have a great nation, and it’s getting stronger every day,” he said.

He delivered his remarks to “an excited group of military mothers and spouses” before introducing his wife, according to a White House press pool report.

Trump mentioned, according to the report, proposed increases in defense spending, to a big round of applause.

“We were in the depleted side, to put it mildly. We won’t be anymore,” he said according to the report. “You have my complete and total support. This government stands behind you.”

Trump especially thanked the spouses of the military aides who work at the White House.

“I especially want to thank the spouses of the military aides and I’m dealing with them all the time and they’re incredible, incredible people, right? Who support me every hour of the day,” he said.

Trump also said he had a great mother and that he thought she was looking down on him. Many of the mothers had their cameras out and cheered throughout the talk, the report said.

“I love you,” he told the group, and as he left, stopped to say hello to several of the mothers.

The first lady then thanked the group for being there, and gave some remarks: