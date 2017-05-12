Trump and First Lady Celebrate Mother’s Day with Military Spouses and Families

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted military families at the White House on Friday to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“We want to thank you. Believe me, we want to thank you. To all of the military families here today, thank you for your daily service to your families, and equally as important, to our great, great nation. And we have a great nation, and it’s getting stronger every day,” he said.
He delivered his remarks to “an excited group of military mothers and spouses” before introducing his wife, according to a White House press pool report.
Trump mentioned, according to the report, proposed increases in defense spending, to a big round of applause.
“We were in the depleted side, to put it mildly. We won’t be anymore,” he said according to the report. “You have my complete and total support. This government stands behind you.”
Trump especially thanked the spouses of the military aides who work at the White House.
“I especially want to thank the spouses of the military aides and I’m dealing with them all the time and they’re incredible, incredible people, right? Who support me every hour of the day,” he said.
Trump also said he had a great mother and that he thought she was looking down on him. Many of the mothers had their cameras out and cheered throughout the talk, the report said.
“I love you,” he told the group, and as he left, stopped to say hello to several of the mothers.
The first lady then thanked the group for being there, and gave some remarks:
I’m honored by your presence, especially as we celebrate National Military Appreciation Month and Mother’s Day on Sunday.
As everyone in this room knows, mother is a title that claims your heart and changes your life forever. In fact, it has been said that having a child means allowing your heart to walk around outside of your body. For the mothers of someone who has or is serving our country, this must be especially true. As you all know, I, too, am a mother.
However, I have no idea what kind of different challenges each of you must face as the parent of a soldier. And while you stand with many other parents, so strong and so proud, I am sure that you sometimes march on this journey alone. While your sons and daughters are away serving so selflessly, having a community share even some of that burden must make all the difference in the world.
I want to know – I want you to know, you’re among that community today and we are all so proud to be part of it with you. I also want to say thank you for all that you do, for your selflessness and for your own sacrifice on behalf of our country. Let today’s celebration with this community of strong and selfless moms be a first step in building the relationships and – and in your knowing that my husband and I, along with the vice president and Mrs. Pence and everyone here at the White House, hold you close in our hearts and thoughts each and every day.
In honor of our bravest, we have the United States Army…and members of the Marine band performing for us today. Enjoy it. They are incredible.
In closing, I want to say God bless our troops and the courageous men and women who are also your sons and daughters and God bless you, dear mothers, for all that you sacrifice so that your children may keep this country safe. Have a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday. God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.