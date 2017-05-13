Homeowner Shoots, Kills Man Who Allegedly Brought 7-Year-Old Son Along for Home Invasion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A father who allegedly brought his 7-year-old son along for a home invasion was shot and killed Friday by a female homeowner.

The incident occurred around 1:40 pm in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the suspect allegedly tried to break in through a window in the very room where the homeowner happened to be asleep. The female homeowner heard the suspect trying to make entry into her home, armed herself, and fired at least two rounds. Police arrived in time to transport the alleged intruder to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was in her mid-30s and the alleged intruder was his mid-30s.

Police also discovered the alleged intruder’s 7-year-old son at the scene. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said of the young boy, “We’re gonna get help for him.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.