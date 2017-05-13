Police: Corpse Found on NYC Subway Marks 4 Dead Bodies over 4 Days

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A fourth dead body appeared in public in New York City Friday morning as police found a corpse on the subway, they said.

Police found the body of Robert Jones, 57, on an A train stopped at the Jay Street-Metrotech station in Brooklyn around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, the New York Post reported.

The northbound A, C, and F trains experienced delays and had to be re-routed while the NYPD investigated the incident.

Officials said service resumed to its usual schedule around 8:45 a.m.

Jones is the fourth dead person discovered in a public place in New York City over the past four days.

Two men were found dead in Central Park within the span of 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, and another body was found at a skate park at Riverside Park hanging from a tree. The latter is being investigated as a suicide.

Police say the deaths are not related to each other.