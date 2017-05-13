Watch: The Resistance Creates Anti-Trump Aerobics: ‘5-6-7-8, F*ck Mar-a-Lago’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two California women have choreographed an anti-Trump aerobics class.

“Resistance takes endurance,” says artist Liat Berdugo. “And aerobics is also something that builds your endurance.”

Berdugo and her partner Margaret McCarthy were recently profiled in a video by Fusion.

“We’re looking to, like, really, really physicalize this current moment in the political climate and to respond to it, to react to it, to embody it, to make fun of it,” explains Berdugo.

Their routine includes moves to chants “F*ck Mar-a-Lago”, “Don’t buy Ivanka shoes!”, and “I believe in science!” Each move involves a red tie as an aerobics prop.

Other exercises include “Don’t build a wall” and “Trump is led by Bannon.”