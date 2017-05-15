SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will light the White House in blue on Monday night, to honor law enforcement officials who have perished in the line of duty.

Plans to light the White House were detailed in a document signed by Trump declaring May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and kicking off police week in Washington D.C.

“Police officers are the thin blue line whose sacrifices protect and serve us every day, and we pledge to support them as they risk their lives to safeguard ours,” the statement from Trump read.

"Melania and I will light the White House in blue on May 15…" – @realDonaldTrump

Trump also encouraged Governors to fly their flags at half-staff to remember the fallen law officials.

According to the White House, 118 officers killed in the line of duty in the United States last year, including 66 in malicious attacks.

Trump personally met with officials at the White House who suffered the loss of a police officer in their department and promised to prosecute crimes against law enforcement officials.

“We’re going to get it taken care of quickly,” he said.

The Trumps also lit the White House in blue light in April to recognize World Autism Awareness Day.

President Barack Obama lit up the White House with rainbow lighting to celebrate the Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage and lit the White House in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.