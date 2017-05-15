Gorka Previews Trump’s First International Trip: America’s Back, ‘No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss various topics in the news, including Trump’s upcoming first international trip.

Gorka said the trip will build on already successful international trips by Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary General Mattis.

“The big takeaway is going to be a very simple one,” said Gorka, “We are back as a nation. American leadership is back and as the vice president stated from the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, the era of strategic patience is gone, it’s over. There will be no more leading from behind.”

Added Gorka, “This is not an interventionist American foreign policy. The White House is not a neo-con re-birth if you will, but it is a White House that will fill the vacuum created by eight years of feckless Obama lack of leadership.”

He continued, “Very simply put, it’s not an accident that two of our cabinet members come from the same Marine Corp division and that division has a very simple motto, ‘No better friend, no worse enemy’. And that’s really the message they’re putting out there.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

