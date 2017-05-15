Gun-Controlled Chicago: At Least 15 Wounded, Six Killed over Weekend

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

At least 15 individuals were shot and wounded, and another six shot and killed, during violence in gun-controlled Chicago over the weekend.

The shootings without fatalities began around 9 pm Friday and include an incident at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, wherein a woman was shot in the leg “while traveling on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side.” The woman was in the “outbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near Fullerton Avenue when someone in a black BMW sedan began shooting into the passenger side of her vehicle.”

CBS Chicago reports that the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the Fernwood neighborhood at 8:36 a.m. Saturday. Police said “a male walked up to a 17-year-old boy in the 10500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and opened fire.” The 17-year-old was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 2:43 p.m. Sunday. Eighteen-year-old Jamari Richmond was playing basketball about a block from his home “when someone fired at him from a vehicle driving north in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue.” Richmond was shot in the head and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On May 9 the city crossed the threshold of 200 homicides for the year. And the Chicago Tribune reports that the city’s homicide total is 213 for the time period January 1, 2017, to May 15, 2017.

Gun-controlled Chicago witnessed six killed and at least 26 more shot and wounded during the weekend of May 5-7. The city saw nearly 4,400 shot during 2016 and ended the year with nearly 800 fatalities.

