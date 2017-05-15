Police: Man Carrying Human Head Stabs Grocery Store Employee

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Oregon man accused of stabbing a grocery store employee is also accused of murdering his mother, police said.

Joshua Lee Webb, 36, was charged with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly murdered his mother Tina Marie Webb, 59, at their home and then stabbed a grocery store employee at a store 10 miles away, KGW reported.

The man entered the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market in Estacada Sunday at approximately 2:15 p.m., allegedly carrying a human head and holding a knife, before he stabbed the employee.

Other grocery store employees knocked the suspect to the ground and pinned him down until authorities arrived, Estacada fire officials said.

Police took Webb into custody and had him evaluated at a nearby hospital.

KPTV reports that the victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released, although many people in town know the grocery store employee as “Mike.”

Sandy’s interim police chief Ernie Roberts said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.