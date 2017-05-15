Reports: Donald Trump Picks Callista Gingrich for Ambassador to Vatican

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump wants Newt Gingrich’s wife Callista Gingrich to be the new ambassador to the Vatican, according to reports from the New York Times and CNN.

The official announcement is pending approval from the Office of Government Ethics, but should be revealed before Trump visits Pope Francis at the Vatican on May 24. The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

The couple will likely move to the Vatican if Gingrich is confirmed. The two have been fascinated by the papacy, producing a documentary about Pope John Paul II in 2010.

Callista is a devout Catholic who sings in Washington D.C.’s National Shrine choir. She is Gingrich’s third wife, and influenced Newt’s conversion to the Catholic faith.