Dennis Kucinich Calls ‘High BS Quotient’ on WaPo Story, Asks Who Leaked

Former Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich, a democrat, said on Fox News Tuesday morning that there is a “high BS quotient” on claims made by anonymous sources in the Washington Post story that claimed President Donald Trump provided classified information to Russian officials.

Kucinich told host Shannon Bream, “If this information was so sensitive, then why did intel leak it to the Washington Post? Whoever leaked it undermined the alliance.”

The Democrat former congressman continued:

…something is out of control here. there is an effort here to up end the relationship with russia. put us at odds. it started during the obama administration in october of 2016 when it was a peace agreement or an agreement to end the conflict with syria and all of a sudden it was up ended by people in the pentagon and c.i.a. so they were making policy over the president’s head. we have one president and he is being undermined by some people in intelligence.

Kucinich went on to say that he had read the Washington Post story very carefully and, based on his 16 years of experience in the U.S. Congress, “tracking all these things that are said about foreign policy,” that “there’s a high BS quotient going on right here.”

He added that the “meter should be going off all over town” and redirected attention to troubling leaks from the intelligence community. He said questions need to be asked about why and who within the intelligence community is leaking this information, “we don’t need to look to Russia for any affirmation here.” Kucinich went on:

Ya know we don’t need to look to Russia for any affirmation here. We need to ask questions about why is this intelligence community trying to upend the President of the United States with these leaks? Here’s the Washington Post story (holds up physical copy of the newspaper) I mean its, and all over town people are saying the President did this and that — look, I disagree with President Trump on a number of issues, but on this one, there can only be one President and somebody in the intelligence community is trying to upend this President in order to pursue a policy direction that puts us in conflict with Russia. The question is why? and who? and we need to find out.

Kucinich served as a representative from Ohio from 1997 to 2013.

