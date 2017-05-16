Donald Trump Defends Right to Share Classified Intel with Russia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump responded to the leaked news that he had shared intelligence about Islamic State terrorists during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

“I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community,” he wrote on Twitter, suggesting that the former FBI director’s failure was one of the reasons why he was fired.

Democrats and the media reacted hysterically to the news, after intelligence officials revealed details about Trump’s discussion with the Russians in the Oval Office. The information pertained to details of the ongoing fight with the ISIS terrorist threat.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

An official speaking to the Washington Post said that Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”