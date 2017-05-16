Kimberly Guilfoyle Discusses Potential White House Press Secretary Job in Interview

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has suggested she would be interested in replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, amid reports Spicer could soon be released from the role.

In an interview with Mercury News, Guilfoyle said: “I’m a patriot and it would be an honor to serve the country. I think it’d be a fascinating job. It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that President Trump was considering Guilfoyle as a replacement for Spicer, whose time as press secretary has been marked by a number of gaffes and mistakes.

An anonymously sourced report by ABC News also alleges that Trump is furious with his communications team over recent media narratives and could fire both Spicer and his communications director Mike Dubke.

Guilfoyle, 48, is the former first lady of San Fransisco, having been married to former city’s former mayor Gavin Newsom and served as its deputy district attorney from 2004 until 2006. She currently works as a co-host on talk show The Five on the Fox News channel.

“I think I have a very good relationship with the president. I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity, and I think that’s imperative for success in that position,” Guilfoyle added. “Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot. He’s dedicated himself to this public service. Very tough position he’s in. I wish him the best and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”

Responding to the rumors, a Fox News spokesperson said: “Kimberly is a valued member of the FOX News primetime lineup, and is under a long-term contract with the network.”

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle said through a spokesperson: “As I stated in the interview, I really love what I do and my job co-hosting The Five is tough to beat.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com