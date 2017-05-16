More Leaks: James Comey Memo Says Trump Tried To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former FBI Director James Comey associates are leaking more information about his conversations with President Donald Trump, asserting that the president asked Comey to let his former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn go.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to parts of the memo read to the New York Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

At the White House Tuesday afternoon, White House aides denied the story.

“This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey,” they said, assuring reporters that Trump never asked Comey to shut down the investigation.

They also pointed to a statement from acting F.B.I. director Andrew G. McCabe saying a week ago that there had been no effort to impede the Russian investigation.

According to the Times, Comey kept detailed memos about every conversation he had with Trump over the phone and in person. After Trump spoke to him about Flynn, he shared the memo about the conversation with senior FBI officials.