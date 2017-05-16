President Erdogan: Donald Trump Election Gives Middle East New Hope in Combatting Terrorists

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan praised President Donald Trump during his visit to the White House on Tuesday, promising to assist the United States in fighting terrorists in the Middle East.

Erdogan said via a translator that Trump’s election “led to the awakening of a new set of aspirations, and expectations, and hopes” in the Middle East, particularly regarding the ongoing fight against terrorism. He also warmly praised “the legendary triumph” that Trump had experienced as president of the United States.

Trump praised Turkey for serving as “a pillar in the cold war against communism” and would offer similar assistance in the fight against ISIS.

“Today we face a new enemy in the fight against terrorism and again we seek to face this threat together,” Trump said, specifically citing terror groups like ISIS and the PKK.

Trump said that the United States would deliver military equipment to Turkey to help them combat the terrorist threat.

Erdogan confirmed that he would work with Trump and the rest of the world to combat radical terrorism. “There’s no place for the terrorist organizations in the future of our region,” he said, citing violence in Iraq, Yemen, and Libya.

Trump dismissed questions from reporters questioning his decision to reveal intelligence on ISIS to Russian diplomats during a meeting at the Oval Office.

“We had a very very successful meeting with the foreign minister of Russia,” Trump replied. “Our fight is against ISIS.”