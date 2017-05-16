SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Liberal actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell announced Tuesday that she had “maxed out” her donations to a prospective Democratic challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX), telling her 1.05 million Twitter followers, “TED CRUZ HAS 2 GO.”

The outspoken liberal tweeted her support for Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who is hoping to challenge for Cruz’s Senate seat in the 2018 midterms. In the tweet, she urged supporters to “join his team today.”

I just donated MAXED OUT to @BetoORourke's campaign against Ted Cruz. Join his team today: https://t.co/bsUpQ7VQki – TED CRUZ HAS 2 GO #USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 16, 2017

O’Rourke, a former punk-rocker, has launched a long-shot bid to unseat Cruz — although it is not clear whether O’Donnell’s support will help or hinder his bid in the deep-red state.

According to the Federal Election Commission, the maximum donation for an individual during the 2017-8 election cycle is $2,700.

O’Donnell has become known in part for being outspoken in her liberal views. She has a long-running feud with President Trump, which heated up again last week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump later retweeted a 2016 tweet from O’Donnell calling for Comey’s firing, and said: “We finally agree on something Rosie.”

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Earlier this month, Lorne Michaels, the creative mind behind Saturday Night Live, said the show never cast O’Donnell in the role of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as she would have approached the role “from hate.”

