Seth Rich Family Demands Facts in WikiLeaks Bombshell Report

The family of Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee employee murdered in Washington D.C., released a statement in response to the Fox News report that he was communicating with WikiLeaks before he died. They have demanded evidence to back up the report.

“We are a family who is committed to facts, not fake evidence that surfaces every few months to fill the void and distract law enforcement and the general public from finding Seth’s murderers,” they said in a statement.

A Fox News report cited an anonymous federal investigator who had seen contents of Rich’s computer. “I have seen and read the emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” the source said.

The family said they had seen no emails between Rich and Wikileaks, and only learned about the connection through the media, but they asserted that it would not confirm the investigation. In January, Seth Rich’s father, Joel Rich denied that Seth would have leaked emails to Wikileaks.

“Even if tomorrow, an email was found, it is not a high enough bar of evidence to prove any interactions as emails can be altered and we’ve seen that those interested in pushing conspiracies will stop at nothing to do so,” they said.

The family demanded hard evidence and proof in the case which remains unsolved, hiring a public relations professional to handle their response. They also hired a private investigation firm headed by Rod Wheeler, a former DC homicide detective and a Fox News contributor, according to Fox.

“My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” Wheeler said to Fox News. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the DC police or FBI headquarters.”

The family confirmed that a private investigator was obtained for the family and paid for by a third party, but that he was contractually barred from speaking to individuals outside of law enforcement.