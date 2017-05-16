White House on Lockdown After Attempted Fence Jumping

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The White House is on security lockdown as the Secret Service is responding to an individual attempting to jump the fence.

According to the Secret Service, an individual jumped the bike rack barrier outside the main fence on the North line of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect is in custody.

White House reporters were ordered by Secret Service to retreat to the area of the press briefing room where they watched for details of the apprehension.

Another reported fence jumper at the White House – reporters on lockdown pic.twitter.com/uzRsdIpho5 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 16, 2017

Several staff members in the executive office building next to the White House stepped out on the balcony to watch the commotion during the lockdown.