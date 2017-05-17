Comey Under Oath: ‘Have Not Experienced Any Requests to Stop FBI Investigations’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The debate about former FBI Director James Comey’s alleged memo about President Donald Trump’s attempt to stop the agency’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn showed up on Twitter Wednesday.

A reporter tweeted that Comey denied any interference in the agency’s investigations while under oath at a Senate hearing earlier this month.

Jack Posobiec, Washington Bureau Chief for The Rebel.media, tweeted about it on Wednesday.

Comey said under oath that Trump did not ask him to halt any investigation – 5/8/17 #ComeyMemo pic.twitter.com/v371pFJmWX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 17, 2017

Although Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) didn’t specifically ask about Trump in the question she posed to Comey, the inquiry was about whether or not he had experienced having a higher authority stop an FBI investigation.

“So if the Attorney General or senior officials at the Department of Justice opposes a specific investigation, can they halt that FBI investigation?” Hirono asked.

“In theory yes,” Comey answered.

“Has it happened? Hirono asked.

“Not in my experience,” Comey responded. “Because it would be a big deal to tell the FBI to stop doing something that — without an appropriate purpose.”

“I mean where oftentimes they give us opinions that we don’t see a case there, and so you ought to stop investing resources in it,” Comey said. “But I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason, that would be a very big deal.

“It’s not happened in my experience,” Comey said.