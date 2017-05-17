Hot Mic: DHS Chief John Kelly Jokes Trump Can Use Ceremonial Saber ‘On The Press’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly joked to President Donald Trump he could use a ceremonial saber on the press Wednesday, in a comment caught on a hot mic.

After being presented the saber during Coast Guard Academy commencement in Connecticut, Trump sat beside Kelly who quipped: “You can use that on the press, sir.”

“Yeah,” Trump chuckles.

Gen. Kelly tells Pres. Trump "you can use that on the press" after he's presented with ceremonial saber at Coast Guard Academy commencement. pic.twitter.com/xj73oHxUdZ — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017

Kelly’s joke sparked a predictable freakout from media and leftists.

Why, Gen. Kelly? When POTUS has repeatedly & aggressively attacked the press? https://t.co/SnGz8EatMg — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 17, 2017

I fought with John Kelly in Iraq. This is shocking to me, and it's not a funny joke. Professionals don't say these kinds of things. https://t.co/ZGRX7MzT69 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) May 17, 2017

Here's a shitty thing to say to in front of hundreds of JOs who just swore to defend the Constitution of the US https://t.co/IcMSnWZJn5 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 17, 2017

If it wasn't already clear, DHS John Kelly-joking about killing the press- not the champion of democratic norms he once appeared to be. https://t.co/dwGMcEUH9R — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) May 17, 2017

But, Gen. Kelly…the pen is mightier than the sword. https://t.co/lXVT0yZInf — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) May 17, 2017

Literal saber rattling https://t.co/OgFAioUefC — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) May 17, 2017

During his speech to the graduates, Trump hammered the media.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly,” he said.

“I didn’t get elected to serve the Washington media or special interests. I got elected to serve the forgotten men and women of our country, and that’s what I’m doing,” he added.