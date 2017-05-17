Skip to content

Hot Mic: DHS Chief John Kelly Jokes Trump Can Use Ceremonial Saber ‘On The Press’

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
by Katie McHugh17 May 20170

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly joked to President Donald Trump he could use a ceremonial saber on the press Wednesday, in a comment caught on a hot mic.

After being presented the saber during Coast Guard Academy commencement in Connecticut, Trump sat beside Kelly who quipped: “You can use that on the press, sir.”

“Yeah,” Trump chuckles.

Kelly’s joke sparked a predictable freakout from media and leftists.

During his speech to the graduates, Trump hammered the media.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly,” he said.

“I didn’t get elected to serve the Washington media or special interests. I got elected to serve the forgotten men and women of our country, and that’s what I’m doing,” he added.


