Hollywood’s love affair with Planned Parenthood has taken a new turn with Marvel director Joss Whedon making a short film imagining what the world could look like without the abortion giant.

The thesis? What a sad place the world would be if Planned Parenthood weren’t there to eliminate inconvenient children who get in the way of people’s important plans.

The 3-minute film shows tears, frustration, and desperation in its imaginary world without Planned Parenthood, where scholarships are lost and projects interrupted all because the abortion giant isn’t present to erase the consequences of people’s sexual decisions—consequences that have 46 chromosomes, tiny brains and beating hearts.

“If politicians succeed in shutting down Planned Parenthood, millions of people lose access to basic health services. STD testing, birth control, cancer screenings… how can these be at risk?” Whedon said in a statement.

“For so many, there’s an obvious tipping point between hope and despair. Planned Parenthood is a beacon of hope, and anyone trying to shut it down is committing an act of evil. It’s not just inhumane — it’s inhuman. I just wanted to remind those of us with some humanity still stirring how much is at stake.”

Whedon has had his own share of problems recently, many of which stem from his Twitter account.

On Mother’s Day, he tweeted his gratitude for his mother’s death 25 years earlier so she wouldn’t have to live in a world where Donald Trump was president, a sentiment that got him into trouble with a number of his fans.

Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of fuckery our country’s become — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 14, 2017

In January, Whedon wrote on Twitter that he wanted Paul Ryan to wind up on the horn of a rhinoceros, and also compared Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, to a dog.

Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 14, 2017

Whedon — who produced a popular anti-Trump commercial during the 2016 campaign with help from Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson —had deleted his Twitter account in 2015 after feminists expressed outrage over the portrayal of Black Widow (Johansson) in his film Avengers: Age of Ultron.

