Paul Ryan Calls for Facts After Comey Memo: People ‘Want to Hurt the President”

House Speaker Paul Ryan urged Republican investigators to focus on facts, responding to a New York Times report that President Donald Trump tried to stop an FBI investigation into his former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

“We need the facts,” Ryan told reporters at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. “It is obvious that there are some people out there that want to hurt the president.”

Ryan said the New York Times report based on a memo from James Comey “needs close examination” as it left unanswered questions.

“I’m sure we’re going to go on to hear from Mr. Comey about why, if this happens as he allegedly describes, why he didn’t take action at the time,” he said.

Ryan called for Republicans to be “responsible” and “sober” in the ongoing Congressional investigations, and focus only on facts.

“We can’t deal with speculation and innuendo and there is clearly a lot of politics being played,” he said.

When Ryan was asked if he still had confidence in the president to lead the country, he replied, “I do.”