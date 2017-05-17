Police: Man Shot Dead While Having Sex with a Prostitute in a Van

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A South Carolina man was shot dead while having sex with a prostitute in a van, police said.

Ladontes Miller, 34, was allegedly having sex with a prostitute in a Mazda van when an unknown person drove up, shot him, and then sped away, the Daily Mail reported.

Police found Miller “slumped over in the driver’s seat” of the van and declared him dead at the scene.

The van was “backed into a residence” “as if it had crashed,” with the headlights on and the engine still running, the Post and Courier reported.

A resident called police around 9:30 p.m. Friday night to report a loud noise. His neighbors found Miller slumped over and unresponsive and saw a woman in the back seat “strung out” doing drugs.

When police arrived, they found the woman squatting behind the driver’s side door.

The woman, whom police describe as a “known prostitute,” was found with her hands, face, and clothing covered in blood, according to a police report.

The woman told police that she met Miller that day and did not know his name. She denied prostituting and said she was just having sex with the man in the vehicle when someone in another vehicle shot him before driving away.

“She also was unable to tell me how many subjects there were,” the officer wrote in the report.” (The woman) informed me that she had just smoked crack. As a result, (the woman) struggled to follow my questions with any proper mental capacity.”

Other witnesses say they heard a “pop” and then discovered the scene.

Witnesses say they tried to help the woman out of the vehicle, but she shut the door and continued to use drugs in the back seat while Miller remained slumped over in the front.