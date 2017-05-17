President Donald Trump Reaffirms: ‘No Collusion’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump issued a statement late Wednesday, saying that he stands firm in the position that there was no collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and “any foreign entity.”

The President’s statement comes as stories continue to flood the news on the President’s 2016 presidential campaign and allegations of collusion with Russia.

Late on Wednesday the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into questions of Russian collusion.

Mueller responded, “I accept this responsibility,” according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s full statement issued Wednesday evening read:

As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.

On May 9 President Trump fired FBI Director Jim Comey, spurring many who had suggested previously that Comey should be fired, to make an about face suggesting that Trump’s firing of Comey was further evidence of a Russia conspiracy.

On May 9 President Trump fired FBI Director Jim Comey

Just last weekend, President Trump told Judge Jeanine Pirro in a Fox News interview that, “Everybody’s convinced: They say there is no collusion,” according to CNN. He continued, “There is no collusion. We had nothing to do with Russia.”

