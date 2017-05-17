Vladimir Putin: Russia Can Prove Donald Trump Did Not Give Classified Intel to Diplomats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is willing to share what transpired between President Donald Trump and Russian diplomats during recent meetings, which will show that no classified intelligence was discussed.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday, Putin said he had “no other explanation” for the claim made by U.S. left-wing media that Trump revealed classified intelligence to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak, except that he believes there is an atmosphere of “political schizophrenia” in Washington:

Putin willing to give Congress records of Trump's meeting with Lavrov https://t.co/jPkg9xaJ9f pic.twitter.com/C5E4dNz6Yj — POLITICO (@politico) May 17, 2017

“President Putin joked that that he would reprimand Mr. Lavrov because ‘he hasn’t shared those secrets with us.’”

The media, in a story first reported by the Washington Post and picked up by countless other outlets, are claiming that two unnamed U.S. officials said Trump had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians about the Islamic State (ISIS) and the radical Islamic terrorists’ plan to attack airliners.