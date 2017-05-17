Rep. Justin Amash First Republican to Raise Impeachment for President Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) said that if reports that President Donald Trump removed FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation prove correct, then that would merit impeachment.

Congressman Justin Amash became the first Republican lawmaker to discuss impeaching President Trump.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump allegedly tried to pressure Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey.

Amash, asked if the details of the Comey memo were true, said, “Yes,” that he would support impeachment if they were true.

“But everybody gets a fair trial in this country,” the Michigan representative added.

The allegations reportedly contained in the memo are incredibly serious. Mr. Comey also needs to testify in open session ASAP. https://t.co/OjZIvpRsxm — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2017

Congressman Walter Jones (R-NC) and Amash remain the only two Republicans to co-sponsor a Democratic bill to establish an independent investigation into Russia’s role in the November election.

The contrarian congressman said that he would support the FBI director’s word over President Trump’s. He admitted, “I think it’s pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey.”