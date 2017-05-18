Donald Trump: Russia Investigation ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in History

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump criticized the decision to appoint a special counsel to the probe investigating allegations the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians during 2016 election.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!” Trump wrote on Twitter early Thursday morning.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as a special counsel on the case by the Justice Department, in response to reports that Trump spoke with former FBI Director James Comey about letting his former National Security advisor go.

Trump signaled his frustration with the process, again describing it as a “witch hunt.”

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he wrote.

Trump stated yesterday that the was eager to conclude the investigation.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” he said in a statement.