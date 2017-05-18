GOP: Steve Bannon Is Right About the Fight to Save America

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Republican National Committee sent out a fund-raising email asking for assistance on President Donald Trump’s “Drain the Swamp” agenda.

The email notes the ongoing battle against a hostile press while offering words of wisdom from a top Trump adviser, Steve Bannon.

“You already knew the media is out to get us,” the email said. It continues:

But sadly it’s not just the fake news — there are people within our own unelected bureaucracy that want to sabotage President Trump and our entire America First movement. Steve Bannon was right when he said, “If you think they’re going to give you your country back without a fight, you’re sadly mistaken.” “Every day is going to be a fight,” Bannon said. “That is the promise of Donald Trump.”

The email points out that the people opposed to Trump and his policies do not want to put America first.

“They want it to be Special Interests first to enrich themselves all while the citizens of our country remain an afterthought,” the email said.

“We have no choice but to completely DRAIN THE SWAMP,” the email said, noting that Trump is “already started cleaning house.”

The email concludes: “But every day will be an uphill battle — and we need to be prepared to go into the trenches to FIGHT BACK.”