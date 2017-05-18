Mike Pence Creates ‘Great America’ Leadership PAC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President Mike Pence has created a new leadership political action committee to help raise funds for Republicans in 2018 and 2020.

This is the first time a sitting Vice President has formed this kind of leadership group, according to NBC News.

The group will accept funds to help pay for Pence’s travel costs for various fundraisers for Republican House and Senate candidates. But it could also help Pence build a network of political donors if he decides to run for president himself one day.

Presidential hopefuls use PACs to dole out funds to future congressmen in the hopes that they might return the favor with an endorsement or political support in the future.

Pence aides Nick Ayers and Marty Obst will lead the PAC.