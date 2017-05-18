‘Push Your Way to Purpose’: Adrienne Ross, Copyeditor — and Inspiration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Adrienne Ross is the head copy editor at Breitbart News, known to colleagues as the Queen of Grammar, the Head Disciplinarian, the Undisputed Champion of the Oxford Comma.

Amidst terabytes of typos, hers is a Sisyphean task, and often a thankless one. On the bright side, she is guaranteed employment for eternity.

She is also a powerful advocate for the conservative cause:

Yet beyond the virtual pages of Breitbart, Adrienne is also an author and a motivational speaker in her own right. She has begun a series of books sharing the wisdom of her inimitable Aunt Alma (yes, her real aunt). Now, in her latest, Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You’re Meant to Be, Adrienne dispenses real-world advice in her own, authentic voice.

The book is a distillation of lessons that Adrienne provides to her live audiences, drawing on her varied experiences — growing up in the Bronx projects; working for 17 years as a teacher in Hudson, New York; and moving on to a career in publishing.

Adrienne describes that move in a moving section titled, “Believe in the Mission”:

If you don’t believe in the mission, you won’t give yourself to it. … Just as I believed in the mission as a classroom teacher, I believed in the mission to leave teaching. I always knew it was coming, but when it did, it was unnerving. How does one walk away after 17-plus years? It was the only profession I had ever known. It was what I did well. And I was going to leave and then do … what? … I left all I knew in New York and set out on this new journey because I believed what was ahead of me was greater than what was behind me. I believed in the mission. The mission I already had was rather good, but I’m learning that when the situation calls for it and when the time is right, we have to relinquish the good thing for the God-thing. It requires serious courage, and we’ll never do it if we don’t believe, so believe in the mission.

The book covers death and loss, as well as success and happiness. Adrienne also offers a few tips on love — and cats.

Push Your Way to Purpose is available in paperback at Amazon, and also via adriennerosscom.com.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.