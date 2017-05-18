Report: Jared Kushner to Play ‘Key Role’ in Overhaul of Trump Team

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close advisor Jared Kushner is expected to play a “key role” in an overhaul of the president’s team, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“If and when Trump does overhaul his team, Jared Kushner is expected to play a key role in rethinking the structure and personnel within the West Wing.”

Restructuring his team is just one of a number of delicate problems that Trump expects Kushner to solve. Other tasks include resolving the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, managing diplomatic ties in Iraq and Syria, maintaining friendly ties to the government of Mexico and bridging the divide between the Trump administration and the Muslim community.

Two weeks ago, it emerged that Kushner played a pivotal role in Trump’s decision to back down from its threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). On the campaign trail, Trump promised to renegotiate the agreement or terminate it, describing it a “disaster.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com