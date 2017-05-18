Skip to content

Reports: Driver Rams Crowd in New York’s Time Square

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer (Bottom Left)

by Breitbart News18 May 20170

A driver in New York City has rammed into pedestrians walking through Times Square Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring as many as 20. The suspect has been identified as Richard Rojas, 26, according to the New York Post. Follow Breitbart News for live updates on the situation.

All times eastern.

1:58 PM: Closer look at suspect Richard Rojas.

1:57 PM:

1:47 PM: More detail on the individual who was killed:

1:37 PM: Mayor De Blasio announces 23 casualties overall.

1:34 PM:

1:24 PM:

From the White House:

1:10 PM:

From the New York Post:

Richard Rojas, 26, who lives in the Bronx, was hunched over as a swarm of police officers escorted him into the back of a cop car following the wild crash.

Rojas, who has two prior arrests for DWI, was tested for alcohol and refused to make any statements, sources said.

1:05 PM: 

A law enforcement source tells Breitbart News “The NYPD reaction implies this was a drunk idiot rather than an intentional attack. No alerts going out as they would if this was thought to be a terror-related incident.”

12:54 PM:

12:53 PM: “The driver is twenty-something years old with at least two prior arrests. Appeared to be intoxicated when arrested. Could be another medical condition, such as a diabetic seizure,” according to law enforcement sources who spoke with Breitbart News.

12:49 PM: 

12:47 PM: 

12:41 PM: 

12:34 PM: The vehicle’s driver has been taken into custody.


