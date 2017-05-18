Reports: Driver Rams Crowd in New York’s Time Square

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A driver in New York City has rammed into pedestrians walking through Times Square Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring as many as 20. The suspect has been identified as Richard Rojas, 26, according to the New York Post. Follow Breitbart News for live updates on the situation.

All times eastern.

1:58 PM: Closer look at suspect Richard Rojas.

Not a good day to be Richard Rojas, as he is taken into further custody as the driver of this Times Square clash. pic.twitter.com/ykaoyotKSc — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) May 18, 2017

1:57 PM:

Listen: NYPD audio captures panic after Times Square crash https://t.co/PhLoRClrue pic.twitter.com/iOsNbbJGg8 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 18, 2017

1:47 PM: More detail on the individual who was killed:

18 year old woman killed by driver on 7th Ave sidewalk between 42nd & 43rd St. Her 13 year old sister is hospitalized. #TimesSquare — Steve Lacy (@StevenLacy) May 18, 2017

1:37 PM: Mayor De Blasio announces 23 casualties overall.

23 individuals were injured in today's Times Square incident, including 1 person who has passed away. The perpetrator is in custody. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2017

1:34 PM:

Update from Times Square regarding the vehicle collision https://t.co/2YLEVtCgN5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

Today’s events at Times Square were nothing short of horrific. I was briefed at the scene by Commissioner O'Neill. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2017

1:24 PM:

From the White House:

.@POTUS has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 18, 2017

1:10 PM:

From the New York Post:

Richard Rojas, 26, who lives in the Bronx, was hunched over as a swarm of police officers escorted him into the back of a cop car following the wild crash. Rojas, who has two prior arrests for DWI, was tested for alcohol and refused to make any statements, sources said.

"We got a car running people over": Audio from Times Square crash shows panic as car runs through crowd https://t.co/oLbWjtBZv1 pic.twitter.com/M2HrrvYReG — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 18, 2017

1:05 PM:

A law enforcement source tells Breitbart News “The NYPD reaction implies this was a drunk idiot rather than an intentional attack. No alerts going out as they would if this was thought to be a terror-related incident.”

Shocking video from #Manhattan people lying on the ground waiting for help after car ram over people in #TimesSquare. pic.twitter.com/2IvGmAQ4n7 — MAX GREEN (@MGreenSound) May 18, 2017

12:54 PM:

UPDATE: Sources tell NY1 driver at #TimesSquare scene was intoxicated, has at least one prior DWI arrest. https://t.co/Hh4nISuKqI — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 18, 2017

12:53 PM: “The driver is twenty-something years old with at least two prior arrests. Appeared to be intoxicated when arrested. Could be another medical condition, such as a diabetic seizure,” according to law enforcement sources who spoke with Breitbart News.

12:49 PM:

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

12:47 PM:

"We saw smoke and flames coming out of the top of the roof," witness says of Times Square incident https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/P4lcuRMeon — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017

12:41 PM:

#BREAKING: @NYPD saying motive of #Times Square suspect is not terror related. Video of suspect being taken into custody https://t.co/bE8s6M2s92 — Kenny Choi (@kchoinews) May 18, 2017

12:34 PM: The vehicle’s driver has been taken into custody.