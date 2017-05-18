TV Anchors Arrive at the White House for Lunch with Donald Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

News anchors arrived at the White House Thursday afternoon for a private lunch with President Trump after a week of negative news reports and before he heads on his first overseas trip, a nine-day visit to the Middle East and Europe.

The off-the-record luncheon, first reported by Politico, was expected to cover Trump’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels, and Sicily to visit U.S. troops based there.

Spotted arriving at the White House for the luncheon were all the network and cable news heavy hitters, including: Fox News’s Bret Baier and Chris Wallace; CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper; ABC News’s David Muir; NBC News’s Kelly O’Donnell; CBS News’s Scott Pelley; PBS Newshour’s Judy Woodruff, and several others.

Chris Wallace just showed up to White House to meet with @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/KcutwmELty — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) May 18, 2017

Wolf Blitzer arrives at White House. Saunters into West Wing for anchors lunch with Trump. pic.twitter.com/vG9yrutAsK — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) May 18, 2017

More anchors arrive for lunch with Trump. pic.twitter.com/eVwrQMrUh1 — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) May 18, 2017

.@ScottPelley arrives at White House for lunch with Trump. Smooth jacket-over-the-shoulder action. pic.twitter.com/ewQJjoSrVQ — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) May 18, 2017

Pelley moved the CBS evening news show from New York to Washington partly as a result of the lunch, Politico reported.

Trump, who has blasted CNN as “fake news,” is also an avid consumer of cable news, and reportedly recently installed a new large screen TV in the White House.