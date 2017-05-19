Democrat Lawmaker’s ‘Low Expectations’ for Trump’s Overseas Trip: No ‘International Crisis’ or ‘War’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON – Speaking at the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy’s conference on Thursday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he has “low expectations” for President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad, hoping he does not create an international crisis or start a war.

“Quite frankly, my expectations for this trip are very low,” Murphy said. “I do not want an international crisis.”

“I do not want a war to start,” Murphy said. “And so my hope is that he fulfills those low expectations.”

Murphy made the remarks in response to a question from a participant at the conference about what he would like Trump to say on his first official trip to the Middle East as president.

“I don’t know that it’s relevant,” Murphy said. “I can tell you what I would like him to say, but that’s not what he’s going to say.”

“I would like him to rescind his support for a ban on Muslims entering the United States,” Murphy said. “I would like him to acknowledge the contributions of millions of Muslim-Americans every single day to the economic, cultural, and political fabric of the United States.”

“I would like him to educate Americans that, while there are differences between Islam and Christianity and Judaism, there are incredible similarities as well. These texts overlap in so many ways that people in this country fundamentally don’t understand,” Murphy said.

As Breitbart News reported in March, thousands of Muslims from the six countries with terrorist ties that Trump set apart for careful vetting have come to the United States.

From those six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — as of March, 2, 466 refugees have entered the United States since Donald Trump took office, a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. State Department data reveals.

“The number of refugees from the six travel-restricted countries represents 32 percent of all refugees who have entered the U.S. since Trump took office,” the Pew report states.

According to that Pew report:

Among the six countries identified in the order, Syria (5,585), Somalia (4,703) and Iran (1,893) are the leading nationalities of refugees who have entered the U.S. so far in fiscal 2017 (which begins Oct. 1, 2016). A total of 595 refugees from Sudan have entered the U.S. during this time, while 18 refugees are from Yemen and three are from Libya.

A delegation with the National Movement of Libya (NML) visited the United States in March in compliance with Trump’s executive order to make exceptions to travel restrictions on a case by case basis.